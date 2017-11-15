Today's Weather
Rain and snow. Temperature falling to around 31 by 4pm. Windy, with a south southwest wind 24 to 31 mph, with gusts as high as 55 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. Total daytime snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.
Snow Report
5-Day Forecast
Road Report
|Road
|Open
|Comments
|Highway 50
|Open
|Highway 88
|Open
|Highway 89
|Open
You know the typical items that ski resorts slap their logo on. Lanyards, keychains, stickers, yada yada yada. At Sierra-at-Tahoe, we wanted to take it a step further to create something radical. Check out the story behind our Sierra collab skateboards and see how to get your hands on one!
Imagine trading in your cubicle, textbook, business suit, or dead end job for an unforgettable snowy season, or even for a lifetime in the mountains. If you like to work hard and play hard, Sierra is the place for you. Join the Sierra Fam this winter + see why we're Tahoe's favorite place to work!